Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown spark dating rumours

Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown have sparked dating rumours after they were spotted getting cosy together in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports the stars are dating after they spent the day lunching with Brown's mum, running errands, and then hitting the walking trail at Runyon Canyon.

The outlet posted pics of the pair, including a PDA moment in which the Empire star cupped Brown's chin.

The sighting comes just weeks after TMZ first reported that Smollett and his former fiancé, Jabari Redd, had called off their engagement after nearly three years together.

Sources insisted at the time that the split was completed "with plenty of mutual respect".

At the time, TMZ reported the Empire alum was focused on his music career amid the split.

Smollett announced their engagement on Instagram in a now-deleted post last summer.

"I'll be spending my birthday with my fiancé... He said yes," he wrote at the time.

The pair had worked together on the 2024 film The Lost Holiday.

Brown, who is known for being the culture expert on the Emmy-winning Netflix series Queer Eye, as well as hosting his own nationally syndicated daytime talk show, Karamo, reportedly dated photographer Carlos Medel from 2021 to 2025.