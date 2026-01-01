Caroline Flack's brother found dead

The brother of TV presenter Caroline Flack has died. He was 55.

The BBC reports that Paul Flack was found unresponsive at his home in Norwich on 21 June. He died later in hospital.

The graphic designer's death comes six years after his sister took her own life.

Norfolk Police shared in a statement, "Officers were called by ambulance after concerns for the safety of a man in his 50s at a property in Sandringham Road.

"He was taken by ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead at 10.44 pm.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances."

Caroline, the ex-Love Island and X Factor host, was found dead at her home in London on 15 February 2020.

An inquest later established she had taken her own life at the age of 40 while she was facing trial accused of assaulting her boyfriend.

Her death sparked a debate about online hate and the harm this can have on people's mental health.

The organisers of Flackstock, a festival set up to promote mental health awareness in memory of the TV presenter, said they were "beyond heartbroken" by the news of Paul's death.

In a statement on Instagram, the group shared, "We loved Paul so deeply, and this news has shattered us all. Paul was funny, kind and loving.

"He gave the best hugs and had the most brilliant laugh. We will miss him so much."