Jonathan Van Ness rehomes dog after attack on cat

Jonathan Van Ness has been forced to rehome one of his furry friends.

The Queer Eye star gave fans a "not fun pet and family update", explaining that he and husband Mark Peacock could no longer keep their adopted dog of four years, George.

The decision came after an incident involving their cat Liza Meownelli.

"Our beloved dog George had a situation with Liza where they were trying to cross each other on the stairs," Van Ness explained in a series of videos shared to Instagram.

"Liza gave him a little swat, and then George just kind of freaked out and went for her."

While Van Ness clarified that the Australian cattle dog, border collie and pit bull mix was only "rough housing", it broke the cat's jaw.

"I saw what I knew was immediately a very broken jaw and just started scream-crying," Van Ness recounted. "Thank God for the people at the Schwartzman Animal Hospital. They performed a literal miracle on her.

"If you would've told me that morning that we were gonna be rehoming George that night, I would've said you were crazy," he continued. "All of the animals got along so well for the most part, and this just came completely out of the blue.

"Our theory on George is he just needs to be the only dog in the house," Van Ness concluded, emphasising that the beloved pet, who is now living with a foster family, is "such a good boy".