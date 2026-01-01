Taylor Frankie Paul checked into rehab amid child custody battle

Taylor Frankie Paul recently entered a rehabilitation facility amid her child custody battle.

On Tuesday, editors at TMZ reported that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star voluntarily checked herself into rehab for an undisclosed reason earlier this year.

Sources told the outlet that Taylor was in the facility for around a week and went to that location on "recommendation from a doctor".

In addition, an insider told People that the reality TV personality is "committed to getting better."

"The people around Taylor want her to get help," the source continued.

Representatives for the 32-year-old have not yet responded to the news.

Taylor shares daughter Indy, eight, and son Ocean, six, with ex-husband Tate Paul, and a two-year-old son, Ever, with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

In March, Dakota was awarded temporary custody of their son after filing for a protective order against Taylor, citing domestic violence allegations amid their three-year relationship.

The following month, the influencer filed for a restraining order against her former partner, with a judge ordering the pair to stay 100 feet away from each other for the next three years.

The judge also decided to keep the custody agreement for Ever in place, allowing Taylor up to eight hours of supervised visitation per week.

The Utah native remains a cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, though it remains unclear whether season five of the popular Hulu show will air.

The media personality was also set to feature on season 22 of The Bachelorette, but the programme was cancelled before being aired due to the domestic violence allegations.