Simu Liu joins sci-fi survival movie Homewrecker

Simu Liu has joined Homewrecker.

The Avengers: Doomsday actor is to join forces with Allison Williams and Michelle Randolph in Xavier Gens' new sci-fi survival movie.

According to Deadline, Under Paris actress Anais Parello is also part of the cast, and the motion picture has drawn comparisons to Paramount sci-fi horror film 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Filming on Homewrecker is expected to start in Paris on July 15th - after France's national day, Bastille Day, on July 14th.

Elisa Bell and Travis Gordon have penned the script, and actors Williams and Randolph will executive produce the film alongside Michael Rothstein, Samuel Hall, and Zach Book.

Margaret French Isaac, Denise Di Novi, Oliver Scherick, Warren Goz, and John Zois will co-produce the project.

The movie will tell the story of three Americans who come together to attempt to survive a global event.

Earlier this year, Liu made a dream move to Broadway, stepping on the stage of Lyceum Theatre in New York City to star in the award-winning comedy production Oh, Mary!.

Ahead of his debut, the 37-year-old star told PEOPLE: "It’s always been a dream of mine to do Broadway. And I think the question has never been if, it’s when."

Simu told how he was making his Broadway debut at the perfect time in his career.

The actor said: "This is just the perfect play to make a Broadway debut.

"It's so original and so wonderful; funny, irreverent, goofy, moving and charming. Once I saw it, I remember telling my agent, 'I'd love to do a play like Oh, Mary!. And he was like, 'Well, then ... why don't you just do it?' And I was like, 'Wait, can I do that?' That just set the sequence of events in motion that led to this moment."

Simu previously confessed to being "desperate for the admiration of others" during his younger years.

Asked whether he likes who he once was, Simu told The Independent: "It’s very hard ... I don’t think I do.

"I was constantly aware of how I was being perceived. In my younger years, I was desperate for the admiration of others.

"Sometimes I would try to say or do things to capture people’s attention, but people would just roll their eyes. It would never work.

"It’s like being cool in high school. You either have it or you don’t and I most definitely did not. None of the pieces were falling where they should and I hated it. I was a sad kid."