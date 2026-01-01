Kathy Griffin claims she's been 'banned' from Jimmy Fallon's late-night talk show

Kathy Griffin has claimed she has been "banned" from appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the comedy star took aim at Fallon, seemingly questioning why she hasn't been invited back to the late-night programme for many years.

"I have not done the Jimmy Fallon show since it was on at 12:30 Eastern and Pacific, so I guess I'm banned from the Fallon show, or inappropriate, or too controversial," she said. "I don't even know. When you're banned from a show - and if you guys know me, I'm banned from most of them. You're welcome, America and Indonesia. They don't usually tell you you're banned. They just can't seem to find room for you."

Griffin went on to insist that she does "like" Jimmy Fallon and always found him to be "super nice".

However, the My Life on the D-List personality noted that she has some issues with guest selections.

"It kind of reminds me of when Fallon had (Donald Trump) on and then he petted (his) hair (in 2016), or as I call it, bird's nest. I don't know... that didn't sit well with me," the 65-year-old mused. "I think it's time we kind of make up our minds about who we're going to cancel and who we're not. Take it from the most cancelled celebrity in history - look it up. As the kids say, do better."

In addition, Griffin blasted Fallon for hosting Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor on his show last month.

In 2024, a judge ruled that the UFC champion had assaulted and raped a woman in 2018, ordering him to pay around $250,000 (£188,000) in damages.

"I think the Fallon folks made a mistake by having Conor McGregor on," she declared. "I think it sends yet another message to women and marginalised folks everywhere that we're not equal and you can do anything to us, and the perpetrators are still going to be out there being glorified."

In 2017, Griffin received backlash for posting a video showing herself holding "a mask styled to look like the severed, bloody head" of U.S. President Trump. She apologised for the incident, with the controversy becoming the basis of her 2019 project, A Hell of a Story.

Representatives for Fallon and The Tonight Show have not yet responded to the comments.