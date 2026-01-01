Zendaya 'so excited' to see 'never been done before' The Odyssey

Zendaya "so excited" to see The Odyssey as a fan.

While the 29-year-old actress stars in the upcoming epic fantasy action film, she is yet to see a finished version of the entirely IMAX-shot motion picture - and she can't wait to when it is released later this month.

Speaking on an IMAX video, in a behind-the-scenes look at The Odyssey, she said: "As a fan I'm so excited to see this film.

"I cannot wait to sit in an IMAX theatre and completely be lost in this world that he's [director Sir Christopher Nolan] has created."

Zendaya also admitted Nolan and the movie's Director of Photography, Hoyte van Hoytema, have done things on the motion picture that have "quite literally never been done before".

What's more, Zendaya's husband and her The Odyssey co-star Tom Holland was also impressed with Nolan.

Speaking about the movie's director, he said: "He goes the extra distance to make it feel authentic for us on set.

"I think the IMAX is going to really allow the audience to feel like they are a part of this journey with us.

"You're really going to be immersed in this world."

Matt Damon - who portrays lead character Odysseus in the film - added: "The Odyssey is definitely the biggest movie I've ever done in my career.

"It's like making a movie that we would've made 100 years ago, except for the fact it's on IMAX."

Damon - who also stars alongside Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron in the film - recently insisted he didn't receive "special treatment" on the set of The Odyssey.

He told People magazine: "There was no special treatment.

"If you're out on a boat in the middle of the ocean and you get caught in a storm, you get wet with everybody else.

"Nobody's getting a hot beverage that you're not getting. You know what I mean? Everybody's on equal footing, including Chris, who was just as cold and wet as everybody else throughout the whole thing.

"So that made it feel like we were really all in it together, because we were. I do feel really bonded with everybody who was on that movie, cast and crew, because it was so challenging for everyone."