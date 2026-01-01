Trumps earn $10.71 million from Melania license agreement

The Melania movie earned the Trumps millions in proceeds from its license agreement.

The Brett Ratner-directed Amazon MGM Studios documentary film garnered poor critical reception, yet had a startling performance at the box office earlier this year. Now, its impact on President Donald Trump's bank balance has been made public.

A weighty financial disclosure report released by the US Office of Government Ethics has offered a glimpse at the president's finances more than a year into his second term.

First Lady Melania Trump's income was included in the filing, which revealed that the film earned the Trumps $10.71 million (£8.06 million).

She also reported $521,000 (£392,000) in income from the license agreement for her 2024 memoir of the same name.

The film, made by Melania Trump's production company, Muse Films, and released in 1500 cinemas on 30 January, grossed $16.7 million (£12.6 million) worldwide.

In the days leading up to its release, President Trump urged his followers to buy tickets to see the "must-watch" movie, with tickets "selling out, fast!".

A day after its Amazon Prime Video debut, it became one of the most-watched movies on the streamer's charts.

Amazon has denied accusations that the bid for the project was a move to curry favour with the Trump administration.