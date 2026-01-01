Prince Harry to be in UK for ruling on privacy court case

Harry, Duke of Sussex, is due for big news in his privacy case against the UK publisher of the Daily Mail.

The ruling may come during his upcoming return to his home country.

The ruling in the Duke's unlawful information gathering case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is expected on Tuesday 7 July, when Harry is expected to be back in England.

Multiple outlets confirmed in June that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were planning to bring their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, to the UK in July. The family is currently in Europe ahead of the anticipated visit.

Prince Harry is one of seven high-profile figures, including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law's ex-wife, Sadie Frost, who are suing ANL over claims of unlawful information gathering.

ANL is the publisher behind titles including the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, and the organisation has strenuously denied the allegations, maintaining that its reporting was legitimately sourced.

Reuters described the stakes of the case as high for both sides, with the costs estimated to run up to 10s of millions of dollars, "a tab which the losing side will mainly have to pay", the outlet said.

Prince Harry and his fellow claimants are arguing that the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday published stories about them between the 1990s and 2011 with information sourced unlawfully.