Josh Brolin almost quit The Dog Stars after one day

Josh Brolin almost quit Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars after just one day because he felt like something was “really wrong”.

The actor stars as ex-Marine Bangley in the movie, which is due for release this August (26), but told Empire that his time shooting the film was almost extremely short-lived.

Speaking about his first experience on the set of the post-apocalyptic drama, Josh recalled: “Ridley was talking a lot of stories and not really rehearsing, and it bugged me out, and I got really scared.

“I went back, called my agent and said, ‘I want out. Something’s really wrong, and I’ve got to get the f*** out of here.'

“Luckily my agent is a close friend and he said, ‘Rest for a day.’ I was like, ‘No, man, I know what the f*** you’re doing. It’s not one of those day-things.’ And I was right.”

Ridley is famous for shooting scenes with multiple cameras - sometimes as many as 11 - which allows him to shoot scenes from multiple angles at once.

Doing so means that he often doesn’t need multiple takes of the same scene, saving time and money.

And it was only when Josh saw the daily footage from the set that he was able to understand Ridley’s vision.

He continued: [Ridley] goes, ‘Come here,’ and he brought me into his trailer, and played the scene we had just finished.

It was a really good, very dynamic scene between me and Jacob [Elordi], and he goes, ‘Okay?’ I go, ‘Okay,’ and then I started to feed off that.”

The Dog Stars is based on the novel of the same name by Peter Heller, and also stars Margaret Qualley and Guy Pearce.

Elordi takes on the role of a pilot who thinks he’s alone after the apocalypse, before he hears a radio transmission that makes him realise he may not be.

His character is also accompanied by his loyal dog on the journey to find who sent the message.

The script for The Dog Stars has been penned by The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith, and the film has been produced by Ridley alongside Smith, Cliff Roberts and Michael Pruss, the president of Scott Free Productions - the company founded by Ridley and his brother Tony.