Lindsay Lohan celebrates 40: 'Grateful'

Lindsay Lohan has celebrated turned 40 with a whole lot of self-reflection.

Taking to Instagram, the Freaky Friday star, who turned 40 on 2 July, posted about her gratitude for her life so far and ruminated on a bright future.

"Grateful for every chapter that brought me here," she shared. "For the lessons, the laughter, the love, the unexpected turns, and the people who've stood beside me through it all.

"This next decade feels different. More grounded. More intentional. More joyful. Here's to family, friendship, new beginnings, and making the most beautiful memories yet."

Her mother, Dina Lohan, wrote a heartfelt response to the post, which was accompanied by a carousel of throwback photos from her daughter's 20s and 30s, along with a few snapshots from her childhood.

"As your mother, there is no greater joy in my heart than to see the beautiful journey you are on hunny. To all of my 4 children, I am so beyond blessed, proud and grateful. Amen."

Lohan went on to describe her 30s as "the decade that changed everything", when she married financier husband Bader Shammas, and the couple welcomed their first child the following year.

"I'm no longer searching for who I am, I'm living it," she gushed.

Musing on her career, she added, "Returning to Freakier Friday felt like a full-circle moment, a reminder of where I began and how much I've grown along the way."