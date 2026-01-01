Lena Dunham attends rehearsal for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Exes Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff were among the guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding rehearsal on Thursday night.

The music superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are rumoured to be tying the knot in front of 1,000 people at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City on Friday evening.

Though details remain under wraps, a number of the couple's celebrity friends were seen entering the building on Thursday, including Lena, Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack, and his fashion designer sister, Rachel Antonoff.

Lena and Jack dated from 2012 until 2017. The Girls creator is now married to musician Luis Felber, while the Bleachers founder wed actress Margaret Qualley in 2023.

In addition, multiple outlets reported that Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid were making their way to the venue.

Adam Sandler, stylist Ashley Avignone, and Travis's mother Donna Kelce were photographed in the vicinity of MSG, too.

The likes of Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, and Aaron Dessner have also been spotted in New York City ahead of the nuptials - though it remains unclear if they'll be in attendance at the spectacle.

However, it seems Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, won't be at the event, as TMZ photographers snapped them walking together in Lake Placid, New York on Thursday afternoon.

Though representatives have never commented on the status of Blake and the Opalite hitmaker's friendship, the pair reportedly grew apart amid the former Gossip Girl actress's legal battle with It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Ahead of the highly anticipated wedding, Taylor and Travis, both 36, issued a press release in which they announced they had donated $26 million (£19 million) to various charities, including the Food Bank for NYC, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, ASPCA, After-School All-Stars, and the Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Taylor and Travis got engaged last August after around two years of dating.