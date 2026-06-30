Jodie Foster is convinced F1 'was made by AI'

Jodie Foster is convinced Brad Pitt's movie F1 "was made by AI".

The 63-year-old actress-turned-director spoke about the film during an appearance at the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado on Tuesday (30.06.26) as part of a conversation about how the use of artificial intelligence could change Hollywood in the future.

During the talk, Jodie revealed she thinks AI is already being used a lot in films and that is likely to continue for the next few years, saying: "If we are able to dominate AI consistently over time, yes, we will make things that reflect us and we can make things better.

"Will we be able to dominate technology? [Will] that particular technology [last] longer than a couple of years? I don’t know."

When asked if AI could be used to replace writers or actors, she said: "We’re already doing that. Face-swapping and all the things you guys can do on your iPhone, we can do them even better with real fancy people ... [I think of] movies that are already out there ... "

Jodie then cited F1 as an example, adding: "I don’t say this disparagingly, how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars but look at a movie like F1.

"I’m, like, F1 was made by AI. Wasn’t it? The structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time.

"And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and, potentially, where a lot of the information comes from other places."

F1 was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and it won the prize for Best Sound.

The team behind the movie have previously insisted they relied on practical special effects as much as possibly but they did employ some visual wizardry onscreen.

F1's VFX supervisor Ryan Tudhope told The Hollywood Reporter: "We had two or three of our APXGP cars [fictional Formula 1 race cars created for the movie] on the track, so in visual effects, we would replace those and add other cars in the background to make it feel like they were within the race ...

"Some damage was too risky,. So we’d use a smaller vehicle, an F3 car, and a stunt driver would do the stunt and we would later replace that with our APXGP car."