Milo Ventimiglia and wife Jarah Mariano welcome second baby

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, have welcomed their second baby together.

Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia's arrival was announced via Instagram by Mariano on Monday.

The model shared the exciting news alongside a sweet black-and-white photo showing her hand, Ventimiglia's hand, and their 18-month-old daughter Ke'ala Coral's hand all holding onto the newborn's tiny fingers.

A second photo showed Mariano cradling baby Rock-Anthony in a backyard, while the Gilmore Girls alum played with Ke'ala and the family dog, Duke.

"These last couple of weeks have been chaos, but in the best possible way. Welcome back home Rock-Anthony Makoa Ventimiglia," Mariano captioned her post.

"Can't wait for all of the adventures ahead with our family of five!"

The actor and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Ke'ala Coral, in January 2025, shortly after Ventimiglia and Mariano were forced to evacuate from their home amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

When Ke'ala celebrated her first birthday earlier this year, the couple revealed that they were expecting their second baby together.

While Ventimiglia caught up with People magazine last month, his beloved dog, Duke, appeared on camera.

"That's our 100-pound firstborn," he joked. "At this point, I'm completely outnumbered in the babies to wife to husband ratio."

At the time, the actor shared that he and Mariano were "very happy" to be expecting another baby any day.

"I'm most excited for my daughter to have a sibling, someone to grow up with."