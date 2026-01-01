Ricky Gervais to revisit favourite moments for The Office's 25th anniversary

Ricky Gervais will mark the 25th anniversary of The Office with a rundown of his favourite David Brent moments.

Gervais will present each of the 25 moments on his YouTube channel.

He has promised "never-before-told stories, the lowdown on the inspiration behind iconic lines, and the backstories on the scenes that nearly had to be abandoned because of laughter on set", according to Deadline.

David Brent, played by Gervais, is the hapless boss in The Office, which started on the BBC in the UK, before being remade in the US and other markets.

Gervais' YouTube channel will also feature archive material from his other shows, including After Life, as well as his stand-up shows, alongside content made specifically for the channel.

The comedian and TV host, who co-created the original sitcom, declined to join his former co-stars Martin Freeman and Mackenzie Crook for an upcoming documentary on the show.

A BBC spokesperson told the publication that Gervais and co-creator Stephen Merchant were approached to be part of their documentary, but both were unavailable.

Freeman and Crook, who played Wernham Hogg sales reps Tim Canterbury and Gareth Keenan in the show, will share personal memories, behind-the-scenes stories and reflect on The Office's enduring legacy and cultural impact in a special episode of BBC Remembers.

Mackenzie Crook and Martin Freeman Remember...The Office will air on Wednesday, 8 July.

Created, written and directed by Gervais and Merchant, The Office debuted in July 2001 and ran for two seasons.