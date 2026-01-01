Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon go Instagram-official with pics from Taylor Swift's wedding

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's romance has finally gone Instagram-official.

Snaps from their evening together at Taylor Swift's star-studded New York City wedding to Travis Kelce were posted to the platform by their hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti on Monday.

The couple, who have been dating since 2022, held each other close while glammed up in coordinated all-black outfits, before heading to Madison Square Garden on Friday.

"My favourite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in NYC," Zanoletti captioned the post.

Pitt sported a classic suit and bow tie, accessorised with black sunglasses and his hair styled to one side.

Ramon donned a lace form-fitting dress and accessorised with teardrop earrings. The jewellery designer's hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Zanoletti styled both de Ramon and Pitt's hair, while George Cortina put together their evening looks, and Charlie Riddle did makeup.

De Ramon notably reshared the photos on her story, the first time she has shared photos of Pitt on her feed to date. She set the snaps to Swift's single Lover and added a red heart emoji, following it with Swift's Delicate.

Although the couple has been together for coming up to four years, there have been no reports that marriage is on the horizon.

The Moneyball star finalised his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie in December 2024, bringing an end to more than eight years of legal proceedings.