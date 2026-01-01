John Leguizamo underwent four-hour transformation for The Odyssey

John Leguizamo underwent a whopping four-hour transformation to get into character for The Odyssey.

The Romeo + Juliet star plays Eumaeus, Odysseus' loyal servant, friend and swineherd, in Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of Homer's Greek epic poem.

During an interview with Deadline at the film's world premiere in London on Monday, Leguizamo admitted that he didn't realise how much make-up and prosthetics would be required when Nolan approached him about the role.

"When I met Chris, Chris said I was going to be the most loyal character in Western literature, but I didn't realise that I was going to have to age up that much," he shared. "It was a four-hour transformation with the prosthetics (and) the old age (make-up). The bleached hair was a two-day process that I had to repeat once a month."

He added, "I'm kind of unrecognisable in the movie, which I think is a good thing. I'm not sure if I'll ever work again, but I did transform myself."

The Odyssey follows Matt Damon's Odysseus on his treacherous decade-long voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War.

At the star-studded premiere, Leguizamo was joined by his co-stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Lupita Nyong'o, Travis Scott and director Nolan.

The film received rave reviews after the premiere, with first critical reactions dubbing it a "staggering achievement", a "triumphant, spectacular epic," and "a filmmaking feast".

The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on 17 July.