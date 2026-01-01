Cara Delevingne considered releasing music under different name

Cara Delevingne has revealed that she considered releasing music under an alternative stage name.

The British star, who is best known as a model and actress, made her music debut in May by dropping two singles, I Forgot and Out of My Head, and she is gearing up to release her debut album later this summer.

In a cover interview for Playboy magazine, Cara admitted that she considered using a pseudonym for her music because she wanted people to give her songs a fair chance.

"Originally, I wanted to release the music under a different name so no one would know it was me, because I just wanted it to go out there," the 33-year-old told the publication. "But I didn't want the preconceived ideas-how many people are going to say it's bad without even listening to it?"

"Of course, I accept that - people might think it's bad whether they know or care if it's me or not. But that's not why I've done it."

Cara embarked on her first tour in June, hitting 11 cities in Europe and the U.S., and she performed in front of one of her idols in New York.

"Stevie Nicks came to my 10th show and gave me a ring off her finger. It felt so crazy and insane. I'm still reeling," the Suicide Squad star recalled, before adding that she has always admired "people who have always treated me as an artist first, never as a model, never tried to put me in a box".

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Victoria's Secret Angel explained that she agreed to pose half-nude on the cover of the famed publication as an act of rebellion.

"Of course, Playboy is very much a heterosexual institution. That's why it felt like a bit of a 'f**k you' and a rebellious thing to do, and to have an incredible female-led creative team - a lot of them being queer - felt really fun and different," shared Cara, who is dating the musician Minke.

She has yet to announce the release date and title of her debut album.