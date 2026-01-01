John Leguizamo loves promoting The Odyssey, but why?

John Leguizamo has loved socialising with his Odyssey castmates.

The 65-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron in The Odyssey, the new epic fantasy film, and John has revealed that he relished spending time with his castmates off screen.

Asked about the experience of promoting the movie over recent weeks, John told The Hollywood Reporter: "Oh my God, insane.

"It was the biggest premiere I’ve ever been a part of in my entire life. Second closest was Moulin Rouge at Cannes. That was spectacular, but this was even, I don’t know — I mean, there was a Trojan Horse in London, the biggest stars in the world all lined up. You could barely fit us all in one line-up.

"They had to make us do prom-style, sideways. 'Don’t stand full front. You have to spoon next to each other.' And it’s not even all of us! It was different days when different folks were available.

"I love the more intimate behind-the-stage, behind-the-spotlight scenes. Dinner with Lupita, Charlize, Emma Thomas and Nolan and my wife — that was sweet. Seeing Matt Damon and his kids at the hotel, just hanging out after an exhausting day, having a lovely time with his posse — and he’s got a posse. That was really cool. And then seeing Zendaya and Tom, those moments were really nice, where people are just being themselves."

John has previously enjoyed huge success with movies such as Carlito's Way, Romeo + Juliet, and Moulin Rouge!. But the actor now feels he's at the "zenith" of his career.

The film star also relished the experience of working with Sir Christopher Nolan.

He said: "Who would’ve thought that, at my age, things could get better?

"All the highlights you thought were highlights are no longer highlights — I mean, this is the zenith. It definitely feels like it. I’m such a lover of artists and auteurs and chasing the impossible. I love that journey, that impossible journey that artists take. It started from the script, which was phenomenal.

"Meeting Chris, just hanging out with him for a two-hour lunch before he offered me the part and hearing him tell me the tales of his life. He told me all about his life and his aspirations and struggles. It was such a beautiful sharing. I was like, 'Wow, this man is so present and so vulnerable.'"