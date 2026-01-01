Josh Lucas joins Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning in new TV legal drama

Josh Lucas is set to star opposite Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning in the new legal drama TV series Discretion.

Deadline reports the new casting on the show, which is based on a short story of the same name by Chandler Baker. It has received an eight-episode order with production slated to begin later this year.

The logline for the series states, "Lenny (Fanning), a summer associate at a prestigious Dallas law firm, uncovers a web of NDAs masking a dark truth. When she realises she signed the same agreement, her discoveries put her in the crosshairs of the firm's most powerful female partner, Sharon (Kidman), upending their mentor-protégé dynamic and raising the question: who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost?"

Lucas will play Greg, a lawyer and the husband of Kidman's character.

Lucas' recent TV roles include playing a young John Dutton in Yellowstone and starring in the Apple TV dramedy Palm Royale.

Both Kidman and Fanning are executive producing in addition to starring in the upcoming show, which is expected to air on Paramount+ in 2027.

The show sees a reunion for the two stars who worked together on the hit series Margo's Got Money Troubles. A second season of that show is currently in the works.