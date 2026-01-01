Prince Harry takes James Corden to task over 'soccer' slip-up

Prince Harry has stood up for British terminology on After Hours with James Corden.

The Duke of Sussex joined Corden on the show following the World Cup final, recapping the action in Spain's victory over Argentina.

At one point, the conversation turned to Harry's sporting history, and Corden asked if the Prince had played the sport as a boy.

"I always thought that you went to a school that was too posh for soccer," the host opined.

"Too posh to play football," the Duke corrected. "Why are you calling it soccer?"

"Because we're in the United States, baby!" Corden fired back.

Prince Harry admitted that while he did play, it wasn't exactly his sport.

"You know what, in prep school, I was in the first team. And then I went to the bigger school, and I ended up in the E team," he recalled. "A team, down to the E team. So that didn't feel very good."

Prince Harry then chatted with Corden and legendary English defender Rio Ferdinand about England's last-minute loss to Argentina.

"I think it's a mindset," Harry said of the loss. "I think that what we saw was a slight shock value for the team.

"We're 1-nil up against Argentina, and then there was this immediate temptation to fall into defence. I don't think that was the plan. It just happened. And you can't, in 75 minutes, however long it was, try to defend a 1-0 lead against a team like that," he mused.

During his chat with Corden, the Duke of Sussex also weighed in on an ongoing debate about the ranking of the UK's best Harrys.

He agreed with Corden that the top spot should go to Harry Styles.

Next came Harry Kane, with the Prince settling on a tie for third with Harry Potter.