Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 4

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed another Deadpool film.

The star told fans during an appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026 in New York City that another Deadpool movie is coming, following the box office success of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

"There are a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies," Reynolds said onstage, shared via video on X. "I think there's a few deep cuts missing, from some of the comics. There's certainly some stuff that I love that Fabian Nicieza wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer.

"There's stuff upcoming. There's eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It's going to be great."

The actor-producer didn't give any additional details, and Marvel has not yet commented on the news.

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Reynolds was exploring ideas for another movie in the franchise that could feature X-Men characters. The actor has also previously stated that he did not see another solo Deadpool movie in his future.

"Centring Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can't really do that again," he told the outlet. "A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn't mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful."

When Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, was released in 2024, it became the top-grossing R-rated movie of all time, collecting more than $1.3 billion (£968 million) globally.

The film followed 2016's Deadpool and 2018's Deadpool 2, which were also huge box office successes.