Amy Pascal hopes Destin Daniel Cretton directs more Spider-Man movies

Spider-Man: Brand New Day producer Amy Pascal wants director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm more movies in the superhero franchise.

The 68-year-old film producer has worked on the latest movie to feature Tom Holland as the web-slinger and has been impressed with the job the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker has done after taking over from Jon Watts – who had directed the three previous films.

Speaking to SFX magazine, Pascal said: "Destin has really blown all our minds and we hope that he will continue to make Spider-Man movies with us.

"The thing about Destin is he's an incredibly gifted action director, but there is not one thing in this movie that doesn't come from emotion and heart and character.

"As much as we loved working with Jon, and he made a certain kind of movie. Destin has made something really special too."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins with the world having forgotten that Peter Parker/Spider-Man exists following the events of 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pascal explained that film bosses gave themselves the "really hard challenge" of putting greater emphasis on the superhero rather than the human behind the mask.

She said: "The thing that we wanted to do in this story is take him back to where he always is in the comics.

"Because in most of the Spider-Man movies – the ones that came before the Tom Holland ones – no one knows his identity. They're always about being Peter or being Spider-Man, and in almost every story he decided to give up being Spider-Man so that he can have the life that Peter Parker really wants.

"So we tried to do the opposite here and give ourselves a really hard challenge, which was for Peter to be losing his humanity and choosing only to be Spider-Man – and then realising that's not possible."

Pascal – who has served as a producer on several previous Spider-Man flicks – detailed how Holland had a more active role behind-the-scenes on the latest movie, which is released at the end of the month.

She said of The Odyssey star: "He's so smart.

"And by the time you're on the fourth movie and you've played Spider-Man for 10 years, you know who Peter is – and there can't be a better source than him."

Pascal also revealed that she has enjoyed the speculation about which role Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, comparing the discussion to the hype surrounding the return of former web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

She said: "When we had the three Spideys in the last movie, and it was the worst-kept secret in Hollywood, everybody sort of pretended not to know, but knew.

"I think people love to be surprised. They don't really want to know everything. They want the experience of what movies give you, which is shock and awe and surprise.

"So I think in the same way that we've been really disciplined, I think that's what the audience is also craving."