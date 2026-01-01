Jacob Elordi opens up about foot injury after dropping out of Cannes Film Festival

Jacob Elordi has opened up about breaking his foot after dropping out of the Cannes Film Festival jury due to the injury.

At the start of May, several days before the start of the French festival, the Euphoria actor dropped out of his commitment as a juror after breaking his foot.

Fans called the severity of his injury into question later that month when he was spotted driving a car, with his famous passengers including rumoured girlfriend Kendall Jenner, her sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Elordi told guest host and Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo that he suffered the injury after jumping off "something".

"So I broke both my heels earlier this year... I jumped off something," he said, before refusing to divulge further details.

However, the Australian actor noted that he was wearing a cast and boot at the same time fans saw his Euphoria character Nate Jacobs have some of his toes and fingers cut off by a debt collector, so he received amusing comments from the public.

"So I was in a cast and a moon boot the same time that Nate was getting his digits cut off so everyone thought it was hilarious to be like, (adopts silly voice) 'Oh, method acting! You did a method acting!' You know?" he recalled. "I was like, 'Yeah, I cut my toe off, yeah.' No. There was a lot of that; a lot of people inquiring after my members."

The Saltburn star also reflected on Nate's storyline and gruesome demise in the third and final season of the show.

"Finally, after eight years of all of you saying, 'F**k Nate', 'kill Nate', 'Nate's a piece of s**t' - yeah, I read your tweets - now you're sad. Hmmm," he told the audience.

"I think (creator) Sam (Levinson) brought me back to torture me. It was just six weeks of me just getting beat by a seven-foot guy. I was just running the whole time," he continued. "It's so much fun because you don't have any lines, you just have to go like (screams). That's all you've got to do; it's great."

Elordi was not replaced on the Cannes jury, which featured Demi Moore, Stellan Skarsgard, Ruth Negga and director Chloé Zhao.