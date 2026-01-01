Chloe Fineman has been 'crying sweet tears' over Saturday Night Live exit

Chloe Fineman has been "crying sweet tears" since she announced her departure from Saturday Night Live.

The comedian announced she was leaving the sketch show after seven seasons over the weekend, and she reflected on the "bittersweet" decision at the premiere of her new movie The Dink on Monday.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chloe explained that she was offered a role in Netflix's next Harlan Coben series adaptation, Myron Bolitar, which was co-written by co-showrunner David E. Kelley.

"Right as my (SNL) contract was up, this amazing David E. Kelley opportunity came in like completely out of the blue. I did a little chemistry read and it was off to the races; it just felt like a perfect time," she said. "I'm really proud of everything, but it's hard. I'm genuinely really good friends with everybody and I genuinely couldn't love that job more. So it's really bittersweet, but I'm gonna be in New York. I'm down the street. Maybe you'll see me."

Chloe, who joined SNL in 2019, announced on Instagram over the weekend that "it's time for my next chapter".

In her red-carpet interview, the 38-year-old noted that her SNL castmates have been "really reaching out" since her announcement, including Colin Jost, who made her "fully" cry when he called to celebrate her birthday.

"It's the sweetest show. It's a hard show, but the people - it's because of (the) hours and everything. But like it really is a family, and I've been crying like sweet tears," she continued.

Chloe added that she was looking forward to having a more regular schedule and "stretching the TV wings" with Kelley's show.

"I'm really excited to like watch SNL as an audience member (in person), which I've never done," she stated.

Chloe will play sports reporter Parker Quinn in Myron Bolitar, which begins filming this week. She will star alongside Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Ben McKenzie.

Her other projects include the sports comedy The Dink, which premieres on Apple TV on Friday, and the upcoming romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Wedding.