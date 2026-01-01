Spider-Man: Brand New Day director cut 'a lot' of villains from the film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has revealed there were “a lot” of villains that ended up being cut from the film.

Tom Holland reprises his role as the web-slinging superhero in the new movie, with Scorpion and Mastermind taking on the biggest villain roles in the latest instalment.

However, in an interview with Nerdtropolis, Destin admitted there were actually a load more villainous characters that he had initially wanted to make an appearance.

He said: “There were a lot. There was a whole scene that ended up getting cut from the film, where we were going to throw a whole bunch of villains into this one giant fight scene.

“That ended up getting cut. We were looking at a lot of the old classics. It was really fun and we got to design a lot of them but maybe for another one, we'll bring it back."

Destin also revealed in an interview with Polygon that he’d even considered bringing some familiar superhero names - such as Shang-Chi - into the movie as well.

He mused: “Everybody was a discussion, but there's a point when you can't just cram people into a movie, you know? Every character in this movie is in it for a very clear reason, and when you watch the movie, you'll see, we're not just doing cameos for the sake of it.

“So as much as I would love to see Shang-Chi and Spidey together in a scene, we'll have to save it!”

In terms of inspiration for the new movie, Destin looked at the previous films, as well as taking ideas, hints and tips from the Spider-Man games.

He said: “I am not a gamer, but I've played the game, but I surrounded myself with people who were obsessive gamers. A lot of the people in our stunt department loved playing those video games.

“So they would do screen grabs of their play and bring it in and say like, ‘Can we pull this move off?’ So that was a great inspiration for things.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is due for release in cinemas worldwide on July 31.