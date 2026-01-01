Jennifer Aniston pulls out of TV series I'm Glad My Mom Died

Jennifer Aniston has backed out of the television adaptation of Jennette McCurdy's hit memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

TMZ reports that while the show is still being worked on at Apple Studios and scripts are being written, Aniston has quit the show due to "scheduling conflicts".

The show was announced in June last year, with the Friends alum attached as an executive producer and star. She was set to play the part of McCurdy's mother, Debra McCurdy.

The show has had a rocky development path so far. Several weeks after its announcement, Puck reported that director Jason Reitman had dropped out of the project due to "creative differences" with McCurdy. The outlet reported McCurdy was opposed to Jason trying to make the show more comedic than her memoir.

At the time, it was reported that a new director would be found quickly due to Aniston's busy schedule, but that never happened.

I'm Glad My Mom Died is based on McCurdy's one-woman show of the same name. It follows her career as a child actor and her difficult relationship with her abusive mother, who died in 2013.

McCurdy is best known for playing the rebellious Sam Puckett on Nickelodeon's hit series iCarly from 2007 to 2012, and its spin-off Sam & Cat. She also made guest appearances in popular shows including Malcolm in the Middle, Zoey 101, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Will & Grace.

Published in August 2022, her memoir featured on the New York Times' best-seller list for more than 80 weeks.