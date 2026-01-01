Rosie O'Donnell reveals price of facelift

Rosie O'Donnell has revealed how much she spent on her deep plane facelift.

The comedian admitted her surgery cost more than she would spend "on a car".

Rosie, 64, told People Magazine in a new interview published on Tuesday that she had opted to have a deep plane facelift after weight loss had left her face looking "sad".

Having shed more than four stone using injections of GLP-1 medication, the former talk-show host said she ended up with "excess skin" around her chin that gave her a hangdog expression.

"I lost so much weight that I had a lot of excess skin here (pointing to her chin), and it made me look sad," Rosie, who relocated to Ireland in January last year, told the outlet.

"People in Ireland said, 'Rosie, are you all right, love?' I'm like, 'It's my face. I actually feel happy here.' I didn't want my face to be frozen."

However, while the mother of five explained she had initially planned to keep the surgery under wraps, she felt obliged to come clean after people asked her outright why she looked well.

"I didn't make it public until everyone started saying, 'You look so much better. What are you doing?'" Rosie said. "I didn't want to be one of those people who says, 'Oh, nothing.'

She added she had "worried" about the steep bill for her highly specialised plastic surgery, which set her back USD$90,000 (£67,221).

"So why do I look like this? $90,000," Rosie said bluntly. "I was worried about the cost. I don't like to waste money. I would never spend that on a car."