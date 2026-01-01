Jason Alexander apologises for 'inappropriate' Courtney Stodden sketch

Jason Alexander has apologised for his role in an "inappropriate" comedy sketch with a then-17-year-old Courtney Stodden.

It comes after Stodden, who is now 31, called out the Seinfeld alum for the 2012 Funny or Die sketch, where the punchline involved him rubbing his phone against her chest.

"Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it," Alexander shared in a statement.

"But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms Stodden. I offer her my sincerest apologies."

"I was 17 years old in this photo. The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand," Stodden wrote alongside an image from the sketch.

"During this comedy sketch, Jason Alexander repeatedly rubbed his phone across my breasts while saying there was 'no signal' in my head but 'plenty of signal' in my chest.

"I was a minor. I didn't have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate. The contracts were signed by adults."

Stodden added that the money from the sketch went to their then-husband, Doug Hutchison.

Stodden came out as non-binary in 2021. They have actively called out past exploitation by adult figures in the entertainment industry.

The US model, TV personality, and singer gained international notoriety in 2011 when they married Green Mile actor Hutchison when he was 51 and they were 16. Stodden filed for divorce in 2018.

In recent years, Stodden has transitioned into an outspoken activist against child marriage, recounting their experiences as having been groomed and exploited as a child bride.