Rosie O'Donnell reveals why she and Madonna are 'like sisters'

Rosie O'Donnell has revealed why she and Madonna are 'like sisters.'

The comedian has recalled her first meeting with the Queen of Pop, admitting they became friends after bonding about an unusual thing in common.

"I had just seen Truth or Dare (Madonna's 1991 documentary film), and I had never met another woman whose mother died and they're named after their mother and then when you go to the gravesite, you see your name on the tombstone," the 64-year-old told People magazine.

"The first thing I said was, 'My mom died when I was young and I was named after her too,' and it was like we became sisters at that moment," Rosie said.

The two women remain friends to this day, with O'Donnell telling that they enjoy sharing details about their families with each other. "We talk about the kids," she said. "We just hang out when she's in New York."

She added, "I have to say Madonna has done one hell of a job raising those children. She ran a very tight ship and I had a very not tight ship. Her kids, Lola and Rocco, would come over for a playdate when they were little and as soon as she left, I would give them an ice pop and turn on the cartoons. They didn't get to watch TV. But she's an amazing mother and those kids are concert pianists and artists and singers. She is pretty phenomenal. And a motherless daughter, even younger than I was when her mother died."