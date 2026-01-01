Chadwick Boseman's brothers petition to have his widow removed as estate administrator

Chadwick Boseman's brothers want his widow removed as the administrator of his estate.

The Black Panther star died in 2020, aged 43, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was survived by his wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman.

Now, the actor's brothers, Kevin and Derrick Boseman, have filed a petition with a Los Angeles court to remove Ledward as the administrator of his estate, claiming she hasn't properly distributed his assets and hasn't given his parents what they are entitled to.

"She (Ledward) continues to exercise complete control over his estate without input from Leroy and Carolyn (Boseman's parents)," according to the petition, obtained by People magazine.

Boseman's parents, Leroy and Carolyn, are supposedly entitled to 25% of Chadwick's estate. The filing states that Ledward is entitled to 50% because Chadwick died without a will six days after they married in 2020.

The family allegedly issued a Final Order in 2022 directing Ledward to distribute estate assets. Kevin and Derrick claim in the petition that Ledward "continues to exert unilateral control over Decedent's estate, denying Decedent's family long overdue closure or participation in decision-making regarding matters affecting Leroy and Carolyn's interests in Decedent's estate."

They say Ledward's "lack of transparency creates the appearance that she is concealing assets from Decedent's family and from the Court."