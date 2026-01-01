Whoopi Goldberg slams transphobic critics of The Odyssey

Whoopi Goldberg has called out social media trolls who have been "losing their minds over the cast" of The Odyssey.

The film, which surpassed $300 million (£224 million) in a record opening weekend, has attracted criticism over the casting of Elliot Page as Sinon, a Greek soldier and Odysseus's cousin.

Page rose to global fame as Ellen Page for his breakout role as a pregnant teenager in the 2007 film Juno. He is also known for starring in Inception and the X-Men franchise. He publicly came out as transgender and non-binary in December 2020.

On Tuesday's episode of The View, panellist Goldberg responded to a video of political commentator Ben Shapiro complaining that it's "stupid to cast Elliot Page as a dude" in the Christopher Nolan-helmed movie.

"Listen, a lot of conservatives who see this are going to feel the same way. That's OK," she prefaced. "But I don't understand. Why go see the movie? If you don't want to see it, then don't go see it. Why do you care who's cast in it?"

Goldberg continued, "I don't understand this idea that if we hate it, everybody must hate it because we hate it for this reason. You don't like Elliot Page? Don't go see the da*n movie. Don't do it. We will be OK if you don't go see it."

Fellow panellist Sarah Haines also chimed in on the discourse, noting, "There's a unique ignorance to someone who comments on something they've never seen."