Tom Holland reveals 'absolute dread' ahead of Fred Astaire biopic

Tom Holland has revealed he's feeling "absolute dread" ahead of starring in a new Fred Astaire biopic.

The actor has been busy lately promoting The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while also rehearsing for his role as Astaire, who is credited with defining the golden age of Hollywood musicals.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Holland admitted trying to emulate Astaire's legendary dance moves has been a daunting task.

"I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I've got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud," he explained.

Holland is no stranger to dance, having starred in Billy Elliott the Musical in London's West End from the age of 12.

However, the actor is now 30 years old and is under no illusion about the effort required to pull off Astaire's intricate routines.

"For me, what I love about my job is the challenges," he shared.

"We have Fred Astaire next, is what we're planning on doing. And as soon as I finish with these tours, I'm diving back into the dance studio."

The biopic, directed by Paul King from a screenplay by Steven Levenson, was first announced five years ago.

Having waited this long to make the film, Holland has no intention of using a double for the energetic dance scenes.

"(I have) a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot - how (Astaire) would have done it," he added.