Shaquille O'Neal insists he's a 'regular person' as he hits out at 'obnoxious' celebrities

Shaquille O'Neal has insisted he is a "regular person" after hitting out at "obnoxious" celebrities.

The former basketball star has revealed that he does not consider himself a celebrity, despite becoming one of the most recognisable sporting figures in the world.

Speaking to Page Six in a new interview, O'Neal, also known as Shaq, explained why he does not want to be placed "in that category".

"Excuse my French, celebrities are a**holes," the 54-year-old declared, adding that he thinks they're "weird, rude and obnoxious".

While O'Neal does not see himself as a celebrity, he has been a household name for decades following his hugely successful basketball career.

The four-time NBA champion retired from professional basketball in 2011 after 19 seasons in the league and has since built a successful career away from the court. He has become a sports analyst, businessman and entertainer, while also making a name for himself as DJ Diesel, performing electronic music sets around the world.

The sports icon has also ventured into television production, recently executive producing true crime series Game Day Murders, which explores cases connected to the world of sports.

"I've been a sports guy, I've been a true crime guy, and finally, we're going to merge the two together," O'Neal stated. "(I like it because) everybody has that detective in them."

Sharing details of the upcoming project, O'Neal revealed that Game Day Murders is centred around crimes within the sports world, covering stories from both the collegiate and professional level.

The sports icon added that the show will approach the cases with "respect", with a focus on remembering those who lost their lives.

"Our goal was to honour the legacy of those who lost their lives," he stated, adding that it will show viewers "how we all could band together in tough times".