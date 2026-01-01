Nicole Kidman sparks romance rumours during visit to Italy

Nicole Kidman has been spotted with a potential new beau at a hotel in Portofino, Italy.

Page Six has identified the man from a series of grainy photos as a private equity investor named Michael Reinstein.

The pics show the actor wearing a silky cream camisole ensemble while standing close, smiling and chatting with Reinstein, who cut a casual figure in a blue shirt, shorts and sunglasses.

One image shows him reaching his hand back in through the window bars as he leaves the hotel.

Reinstein, a Los Angeles native, is chairman and chief investment officer of a global private equity firm that he founded in 2013. Additionally, he is the co-founder of the USN television network.

Kidman is newly single after the Babygirl star filed to end her and Keith Urban's marriage in September 2025, nearly two decades after they tied the knot.

The former couple, who share daughters Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15, finalised their divorce in January.

Kidman broke her silence on the shock split two months later, telling Variety she is "always going to be moving toward what's good".

The Golden Globe winner added, "What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that."