Suri Cruise to tour with play at Edinburgh Film Festival

Suri Cruise is gearing up to star in a William Shakespeare-adapted play.

The 20-year-old daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes will be appearing in Midsummer!, a modern take on A Midsummer Night's Dream, at the Trust Arts Education Centre in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Page Six reports.

The budding actor will star in the 90-minute production by Carnegie Mellon University students.

Two shows are slated for 31 July and 1 Aug, after which the cast and crew will up sticks for the UK. Midsummer! is slated to make its European debut at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which runs from 7 to 31 August.

Suri recently completed her sophomore year at Carnegie Mellon and is studying musical theatre in the college's school of drama. It was previously reported that she was "leaning toward" a degree in fashion.

In March, she portrayed the character of Angel in Cosmic Microwave Background, a one-night-only staged reading at Pittsburgh's New Hazlett Theatre.

Cruise and Holmes welcomed their only child together in April 2006 before tying the knot seven months later.

Suri and her father have long been estranged. When she graduated from New York City's LaGuardia High School in June 2024, she was announced as Suri Noelle, after her mother's middle name.