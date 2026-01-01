Tom Holland becomes first Hot Ones guest to vomit on camera

Tom Holland has made Hot Ones history by becoming the first person to vomit on camera on the talk show.

In the popular series, host Sean Evans asks celebrities questions while they attempt to eat chicken wings coated in hot sauce.

For the latest episode of the YouTube show on Thursday, the British actor was joined by his The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star, Jon Bernthal.

And right from the first round, Tom made it clear that he was struggling with the level of spice and started drinking a lot of milk.

"That's battery acid," he stated, later adding: "I feel like I could black out... You know, it's amazing how the milk helps (with the burning), and then immediately it comes right back."

But after the end of the round, Tom started to cough uncontrollably and suddenly keeled to the ground so he could throw up. The placement of the tablecloth meant the Spider-Man actor was hidden from view.

"Let's go! Take a picture of that!" Jon declared.

The Uncharted star recovered and quickly stood up, insisting, "You can use that (footage)!"

Tom also gestured to his top and proudly declared that he managed to keep his outfit clean.

"Look, Louis Vuitton, I got none of it on my clothes," the 30-year-old enthused.

To conclude, Jon asked Sean whether anyone had puked on the set before, and the host replied, "That might be the first on set ever."

"I love being the first," smiled Tom.

The Odyssey is now showing in cinemas, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens on 31 July.