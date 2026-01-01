Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston bidding farewell to The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have confirmed The Morning Show is to end after five seasons.

On Thursday, Apple TV producers announced that the popular series will return for a fifth and final season in 2027.

In a statement, Reese - who plays news anchor Bradley Jackson - called producing and starring in The Morning Show for the past nine years the "honour of a lifetime".

"This was always more than a show about a newsroom - it was a show about why the newsroom matters," the Oscar-winning actress said. "About freedom of the press and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience - one I will always treasure."

Meanwhile, Jennifer acknowledged the privilege she had of working with an "insanely talented" cast and an "extraordinary" team of writers, producers, and crew.

"We've become such a family, and we're all so excited to share this final season," the former Friends star, who portrays news anchor Alex Levy, added. "And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality and honour these characters the way they deserve."

Along with Reese and Jennifer, the ensemble cast included Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm.

New additions for season five include Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, and Lizzy Caplan.

A potential release date for the final season wasn't disclosed.

Season four is now streaming via Apple TV.