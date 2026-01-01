Alicia Silverstone returning for Clueless sequel series

A Clueless sequel TV series featuring Alicia Silverstone is moving forward again.

In April 2025, the actress confirmed she was set to reprise her role as Cher Horowitz from the 1995 hit movie in a new programme in development at Peacock.

And while executives at the network dropped the series in April, on Thursday, producers at Paramount+ confirmed they had picked it up.

"Like the movie Clueless, the Clueless event series is about Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone). Cher has come a long way since her Bronson Alcott High School days," a logline reads. "She's a successful businesswoman who has mastered motherhood. But now, with her own daughter entering her high school years, Cher finds that parenting a teen makes her feel, ahem, clueless all over again."

Silverstone and Amy Heckerling, the original writer and director of Clueless, will serve as executive producers along with Robert Lawrence.

Creative partners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who developed Gossip Girl, are attached to pen the script, along with Jordan Weiss.

Filming is set to take place in Los Angeles next year. A premiere date for the show has not yet been disclosed.

"Clueless is coming home," declared Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+. "Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit, and relentless optimism, helping make Clueless a box-office hit and instant pop-culture classic. We're especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honouring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city's exceptional talent and crews."