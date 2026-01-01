'Intense and exhausting': Lana Condor didn't have an easy time filming The Devil's Mouth

Lana Condor got "so excited to see a towel" at the end of a day's "exhausting" filming on The Devil's Mouth.

The 29-year-old actress admitted shooting the horror thriller - which sees a group of college graduates trapped in caves with an angry shark - in Thailand last year was "intense" and after 12 hours in water every day, she couldn't wait to get back to dry land.

She told People magazine: “I mean, it was really intense. It was physically intense, emotionally intense. It was exhausting.

“You’re in the water 12 to 13 hours a day, swimming for your life in real life — not just in movie land. In between takes, you’re still treading for your life.

"What I will say is every day when I finished, I was so excited to see a towel. I would just run to the towels. … And then I would be so dry and be like, ‘Finally.’ ”

And despite her relief at getting home every day, Lana's heart would sink when she realised she needed to get wet again.

She added: “Then I would get home and I would realise that I’m an adult and I have to bathe myself at the end of the day, and I would be like, ‘Oh my God, I have to go back into the water, into the shower again.' It was very difficult.”

But Lana joked there was "something wrong" with her because she also voluntarily went swimming every morning.

She said: “That’s what’s so crazy. No, something’s wrong with me mentally because... we were on location a few times and where we stayed was right on the water. And before work, we would go for morning swims to wake up and warm ourselves up.

“I would be out there doing my morning swim with Nico [Hiraga] being like, ‘Why am I doing this? Why am I choosing more water?’ But that’s the name of the game.

“You’re in Thailand. You have an ocean right outside where you’re staying. You kind of have to take advantage of it.”

During her downtime, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress did "a lot of self-soothing".

She said: “Some days it was meditation. Some days it was finishing the day with a nice bottle of red wine.”

Lana's close friend Kathryn Newton also stars in the film, and she admitted their real-life bond "totally" made it "easier" shooting scenes of conflict between their characters, and she was delighted to share the screen with the Ready or Not 2 actress.

She said of the Lisa Frankenstein star: “We’re deeply and madly in love. That’s the thing. No, I mean, Kathryn is the best. She is a GOAT. She’s a GOAT in this genre. She’s a GOAT in acting in general, and she’s incredible.

“It was such a joy to be able to act with her, especially in her arena.

“She is so good at what she does, but also she’s just an incredible person. She’s so strong. She’s so courageous.”

Equally, Kathryn loved working with Lana on The Devil's Mouth.

She gushed in her own interview with People: “I love her. She is amazing. She’s the best, and an amazing” actress, powerhouse.

“She really killed it.

“And I couldn’t have done it without her. It was really her and I against the world. And I felt empowered by her and supported and also just blown away by her big eyes and her little face. I just love her.”