Camila Mendes admits seeing ex dating someone new felt 'humiliating'

Camila Mendes has admitted that she felt "embarrassed" seeing photos of her ex moving on with someone new.

The Riverdale star, who is currently engaged to filmmaker Rudy Mancuso, admitted she had a hard time "healing" from her previous relationship, particularly when she saw pictures of her ex moving on with another person.

"The hard thing about our industry is like, when your ex moves on, you have to see it in your face all the time," she told Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast. "I don't even think that's that unique to our industry; because of social media, it's like everyone has to sort of deal with that. But it's just magnified because the whole world is seeing it happen too.

"And I had to see a lot of photos and content of my ex with another woman. There's something about it that feels humiliating, like you're just embarrassed a little bit. It's so hard to metabolise that."

Camila did not name her ex, however, she dated photographer and model Grayson Vaughan between 2020 and 2021, before she met her now-fiancé Rudy in 2022.

The 32-year-old candidly admitted that she was "so incompatible" with her ex and was trying "way too hard" to make it work. She didn't "fully heal" from the split until she met Rudy on the set of his film Musica and fell in love again.

The Masters of the Universe star gushed that Rudy "feels like home" and she is torn between shouting about their love from the rooftops and keeping it private.

"I have to fight it a little bit because I can't just pour everything out and share," she said. "I don't want to completely open up to the world and welcome them into this relationship, but at the same time, I'm like such a transparent person and I want to be able to share everything because I think that's how we connect as people."

Camila and Rudy have been engaged since October 2025.

She was previously in relationships with director/photographer Ian Wallace and her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton.