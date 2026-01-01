Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are 'going to rest' after 'victory lap'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are "going to rest" after their "victory lap" for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The pair returned to the spotlight to promote the blockbuster shortly after wrapping promotional duties for their other summer movie, Sir Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, and now it's been revealed the pair are going to enjoy some well-deserved time off.

When asked about Tom's plans for the future and whether he will be making another Spicer-Man movie, Marvel boss Kevin Feige told Variety: "There are always plans. But right now, he’s going to rest after that global tour.

"He and Zendaya are going to take a good and restful victory lap, which they very much deserve."

Kevin went on to insist the huge box office numbers for the superhero film, The Odyssey and the latest Toy Story movie have proved that cinemas are still alive and well despite the surge in streaming services.

He told the publication: "I can only speak to Brand New Day, and audiences responded to a movie that’s well-crafted and well-made.

"They don’t always do that. But when they do, it’s a nice reminder that success builds success.

"The Odyssey, Toy Story 5 and all the great movies that have been in theaters this year reminds people there’s nothing like a shared experience. There’s nothing like a moment for the whole globe to come together."

He added of the Spider-Man sequel: "Brand New Day is very directly a part four. It picks up right after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and yet it tells a story that resonates.

"It’s ultimately about loneliness and the dangers of staying in our apartments by ourselves, looking at our phones. That resonates across cultures and across the globe right now."

It comes after it was revealed Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken records to become the highest-grossing debut weekend in Sony’s history.

The film took in staggering $355 million from 4,487 screens in North America - becoming the second-biggest domestic launch in cinematic history.

Avengers: Endgame held on the top spot as the number one all-time domestic opening with its $357.1 million opening in April 2019.

Globally, the superhero movie took a worldwide opening amount of $927 million, becoming the second-best global launch.

Reflecting on the success of Brand New Day, Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter: “To be truly honest, it feels fantastic. You’ve just got to make a really, really great film. Now, there are other more mechanical factors.

"There hasn’t been one in five years, so scarcity has value. The audience is very, very connected with this character. It’s a very relatable story. “No matter how old or young you are, everybody wants connection in the world. Everybody needs friends - and that’s what the movie is about."