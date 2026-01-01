Samantha Morton was 'hurt' being replaced by Scarlett Johansson in Her

Samantha Morton felt "hurt" being replaced by Scarlett Johansson in the 2013 movie Her.

Spike Jonze's sci-fi romantic drama starred Joaquin Phoenix as an introverted writer who falls in love with his AI assistant Samantha, voiced by Scarlett Johansson in the final film.

However, The Odyssey star was the original voice of Samantha and was even on set, working with Phoenix as he shot his scenes.

Reflecting on the experience, Morton said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that it hurt to be replaced, even though she understood Jonze's reasons.

"Well, I have to say that it's every director's prerogative, in regards to the final cut of the film," Morton began. "And for any job, you're never guaranteed to be in it in the end because... unless you are the lead in the movie and you're pivotal, you never really know."

"But with that, I was surprised... and a little sad would be an understatement," she continued. "But, again, I think that the time I had on set with Joaquin and working with Spike on the script and finding Samantha and all the work that we did was really special."

The Minority Report star revealed that they designed a black "padded phone box" for her to record her lines, and that her version of Samantha was British.

"I have to say, I think my version of Samantha was very... she's English," the British actress shared. "It was just very, very different... And I think Scarlett Johansson has a beautiful voice. She's incredibly evocative. It's, you know... I got it, but I was sad."

"I loved it, but I was sad. It does hurt when you're fired from something," she candidly noted. "What I'd have wished for was another chance in a booth to do an American accent. But I think, you know, Scarlett Johansson! I mean, come on."

Her, which also starred Amy Adams, Rooney Mara, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pratt, was nominated for five Oscars, with Jonze ultimately winning Best Original Screenplay.