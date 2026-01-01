Kelly Osbourne seemingly calls out Sid Wilson over child support in cryptic posts

Kelly Osbourne has seemingly taken aim at her ex Sid Wilson in a series of cryptic social media posts.

Last week, editors at TMZ reported that the Slipknot DJ and keyboardist had been let go from the heavy metal group, though a representative has not yet confirmed the news.

But taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kelly uploaded a series of messages in which she appeared to shade her ex-fiancé. The former couple, who share a three-year-old son, were in a relationship from 2022 until last March.

"Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence... It's distraction. When the mask slips, they don't face the mirror they throw it at someone else," she began. "This is why I always take accountability! As they say some are sicker than others."

Kelly, 41, also shared posts about mothers protecting their children at all costs and choosing their kid "over anyone" every time.

"Wake the f**k up take some responsibility I will not take your s**t anymore! I'm done. I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can't protect you from yourself anymore," the podcast host continued.

"Also while I'm at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah and maybe some child support?"

The reality TV star, the daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne, didn't name Sid directly in the messages.

Representatives for Kelly and Sid, 49, have not yet commented on the claims made in the posts.