Rosario Dawson 'cut out' of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Rosario Dawson had a cameo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day "cut out", much to her mom's disappointment.

The 47-year-old actress has appeared in Marvel Cinematic universe (MCU) shows including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders as Claire Temple, a nurse who treats injured superheroes and she revealed she reprised the role for the latest film in the comic book franchise - which stars Tom Holland in the titular lead role - but didn't make it through the edit.

Appearing at a Daredevil Q+A at GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rosario was asked which superhero she most wanted to work with and replied: “Well, I’m going to have to say — I could have said Spider-Man.

“I even shot a scene in the new Spider-Man movie, but I got cut out.”

As the crowd groaned, she added: “I know. I told my mom, and she was like, ‘That sucks. Now I can’t post the pictures.’

"And I was like, ‘Right mom, me being cut out of the movie that has the largest viewership of a trailer ever, the issue is you can’t post the BTS photos.' "

Spider-Man in particular means a lot to Rosario, because her uncle is a comic book artist and the web-slinging superhero was the first character he learned to draw.

She said: “There’s a frame in one of the new comics that has a young Spider-Man talking to Daredevil, and they made it so that the young Spider-Man goes to PS19 in the Lower East Side, which is where I went to elementary school.

“So when I tell you my post was already ready with my BTS, with my grandson wearing all his Spider-Man stuff … Then I got the email that was like, ‘Yeah, nah.'”

While she is currently a "reject of Spider-Man", Rosario hopes she may still come across Peter Parker's alter ego one day.

She said: “Because everybody’s in it, it still means that my character is somewhere in that same universe, and I really love that. So, I hope I get to be Claire again.”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland recently revealed that he "hated" an early cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actor recalled seeing various cuts of the film, before committing to the final edit.

Tom told Quotable: "What’s really interesting is, we’ve seen loads of different cuts of this movie, and one of the cuts was, they took all of the notes from all of the random people that saw the film, and they changed the movie. And then, we watched it and we hated it."

The film star admits that the edit "totally didn’t work".

Tom also explained that a movie can change "in a thousand different ways in the edit room".

He said: "It totally didn’t work. And it’s what the people were asking for, but it wasn’t quite what we wanted as the creatives. But they learned lessons from that experience. So, a movie can change in a thousand different ways in the edit room."