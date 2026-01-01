Matthew McConaughey shares which of his roles was his favourite rom-com

Matthew McConaughey has branded How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days his "favourite" of his romantic comedies.

The 56-year-old actor starred in several movies in the genre in the 200s, including The Wedding Planner, Failure to Launch, Fools Gold and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past but not only is the 2003 classic the one he likes most, it's also a film he continues to earn a lot of money in residuals from.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is the gift that keeps on giving. I think it’s probably my favourite romcom I’ve done.

“And it still pays the best mailbox money of any film I’ve ever done. By far. By lengths.”

The Lincoln Lawyer actor admitted he always used to receive a particular windfall in the weeks after 14 February.

He said: “When it used to be just DVDs or cable, every March I’d get a big cheque because Valentine’s Day.

“But, I mean, look: the movie for me, for that genre, let me just own that genre. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days … that’s a real anchor in the rom-com genre through time."

Back in 2024, Matthew's How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson admitted she was open to working on a sequel.

She said on Watch What Happens Live: “All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I would be into the script. I think we’re both totally open but it’s just never happened.”

And Matthew would be keen to work with Kate, who he also starred with in Fool's Gold, again.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: "She's fun to work with! She's fun, she's rock and roll.

"(For a romcom to work), the male and the female, or whoever the two leads are, they have to have some kind of chemistry where you go, 'I buy that! I wanna be there!'

"And we pulled that off a few times. And that's why we like working with each other."

Meanwhile, Matthew previously revealed that he moved to Texas because he became tired of being the "rom-com dude" in Hollywood.

He said on the Good Trouble podcast: "I was the rom-com dude, man, that was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well and it was working.

"But the lane was … I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas and stuff that I wanted to do, were like, 'no, no, no, no, no McConaughey.' Hollywood said, 'no, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there.'"

Matthew made a conscious decision to stop making rom-coms and he's now happy to wait for the right on-screen roles to come his way.

He said: "So, since I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing. And I moved down to the ranch in Texas, and I went down there and I made a pact with my wife and said, ‘I’m not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.'"