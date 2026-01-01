Vin Diesel reveals Fast Forever will begin filming in December

Vin Diesel has revealed that the final instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise will begin shooting in December.

The franchise's star and producer has revealed that the Fast Forever script is ready, and he hopes the cameras will start rolling within four months.

"We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio," Diesel told Variety at the 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious in Los Angeles on Monday.

"I'm in a good place, though. I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale. And when I read the script a couple of weeks ago, (I cried)."

Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto and is the creative force behind the franchise, attended the 25th anniversary screening of the first film alongside his co-stars Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson as well as Meadow Walker, the daughter of his late co-star Paul Walker.

Inside the screening, the actor shared more details about the tear-jerking script.

"After I read the script, halfway through, one tear," he told the audience. "By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying. I couldn't hold it back, and I had to tell everyone. And my sister said, 'No more crying, bro.' So I just want to say that sometimes, even the toughest guys in the world need to cry."

Fast Forever, the 11th and final film in the main series, is set to open in cinemas on 17 March 2028, almost five years after the previous film, 2023's Fast X.

Despite Diesel's recent comments, Louis Leterrier, who directed Fast X and is set to return for Fast Forever, recently told Polygon that he hasn't read a script yet.

"I'd love to tell you the full truth, but I can't," Leterrier said. "There will be an ending, and it's great. I was very, very lucky to be part of the franchise, and I love Vin and I love Universal. They're great to work with. So yeah. We'll see, hopefully."