Dakota Johnson splits from Role Model - report

Dakota Johnson and Role Model have gone their separate ways just a few months after they were first linked.

The Materialists actor and the Look at That Woman singer, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, ended their relationship "a while ago", People magazine reported.

The former couple were first spotted out and about together in December last year, and were subsequently seen on more dates at the start of this year.

The outlet cited a source who divulged that Johnson was "taking things slow" after her previous long-term relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, which ended in June 2025.

Johnson and Pillsbury collaborated on a track from his latest album, Chuck Timely & the Hourglass. Johnson is featured on the song Love I You, after she spontaneously dropped by the studio while he was recording it.

"Keeping things about music is what I've learned," Pillsbury told Nylon magazine at the time. "Otherwise, the internet just has a field day."

Johnson is set to hit the big screen this October in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Verity, in which she co-stars alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett. She is also currently in production on Three Incestuous Sisters, with Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley and Josh O'Connor.