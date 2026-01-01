Charles Melton marries Camille Summers-Valli - report

Charles Melton has reportedly married Camille Summers-Valli after the couple welcomed their first child.

In an interview with People, the Emmy-nominated actor referred to his longtime photographer partner as his wife, but did not share any further details about their nuptials.

The news comes after Melton referred to Summers-Valli as "my partner, my fiancée, my wife, my girlfriend," during his Gold Gala speech in May.

Back in March, the Riverdale actor announced that the couple had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Melton posted a carousel of images, beginning with a photo of him planting a kiss on Summers-Valli's cheek as she holds their baby.

"Our family," the Beef star captioned the post.

The actor was flooded with congratulatory messages from his famous friends at the time, including his Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Marisol Nichols; his May December co-stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore; and a host of other celebs including Molly Ringwald, Zelda Williams, Kit Connor and Bella Thorne.

Summers-Valli is an artist, director and photographer who works in music videos and advertising campaigns. She directed Melton and Elle Fanning in video campaigns for the fashion brand Coach in 2024.

It is unclear when the couple began dating. Summers-Valli announced she was pregnant via an Instagram post in January, sharing a carousel of images from her pregnancy with the caption, "Making a lil family."