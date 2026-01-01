Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson breaks silence following her death

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has broken his silence following the star's sudden death.

Panettiere's death at the age of 36 was announced on 16 August. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Hickerson's attorney, Sloan Ellis, shared a statement with TMZ on 20 August.

"Hayden's death remains under investigation and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed," the statement read.

"As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play. Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."

According to a heavily redacted report from the Greenville Police Department obtained by Page Six, Hickerson and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were both at the scene of Panettiere's death.

According to the police report, Zach Hickerson was "very emotional" as paramedics worked on her, while Brian Hickerson allegedly "did not become emotional" until Panettiere was declared dead at the scene.

He handed over a "bag of medication" the actor had in her possession at the time of her death. Nine unnamed medications were listed, according to the outlet.

The responding officer, Matthew Bryan, was wearing a body camera throughout the response, but footage has not been released.